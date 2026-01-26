GIVEN LUBINDA’S  TONSE ALLIANCE COMMUNIQUÉ

TONSE ALLIANCE COMMUNIQUÉ



26.01.2026



RE: Outcomes of the Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders (CoL) Meeting Held on Monday, 26th January 2026 at Eagle’s View Event Centre – Lusaka





The Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders convened on Monday, 26th January 2026 at Eagle’s View Event Centre. The meeting was chaired by Hon. Given Lubinda, Chairperson of the Tonse Alliance and President of the Patriotic Front.





The Council met to deliberate on the following agenda items:



1. Consideration and admission of new political parties and Civil Society Organisations into the Tonse Alliance.





2. Consideration of applications for re-admission by former members of the Alliance.





– ADMISSION TO TONSE ALLIANCE



Following deliberations, the Council resolved as follows:





A. NEW ADMISSION



The following political parties and Civil Society Organisations were admitted into the Tonse Alliance:





1. Resolute Party



2. Democratic Union



3. Citizens Democratic Party



4. Exodus Party for Peace and Prosperity



5. Revolutionary Communist Party





6. Leadership Development Party



7. Youth Advocates for Development in Africa (YADA)



8. Borderless Africa University Club



9. Youth With Initiative



10. Hope of Refuge





11. Youth Leadership and Dialogue Programme



B. RE-ADMISSIONS



The Council further approved the re-admission of members who had earlier resigned :





1. New Congress Party (NCP)



2. United for Better Zambia (UBZ)



The Council of Leaders reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the Alliance through inclusive, disciplined, and purpose-driven participation, anchored on the shared objective of delivering a credible alternative government for the Republic of Zambia in response to the people’s expectations.





Issued by:

Ephraim Shakafuswa

Spokesperson

Tonse Alliance