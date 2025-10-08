Given Lubinda’s Tonse alliance to hold emergency meeting today

OFFICIAL NOTICE OF EMERGENCY MEETING



TONSE ALLIANCE SECRETARIAT



Date: 7th October 2025



To: All Member Party Presidents and Alliance Council Representatives

From: Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakachinda, Secretary General





Following the recent developments that have raised public concern and necessitated urgent consultation among Alliance partners, notice is hereby given for an Emergency Tonse Alliance Council Meeting to be held as follows:





Date: Wednesday, 8th October 2025

Time: 08:30 Hours

Venue: PF Secretariat, Lusaka





Agenda:

1. Review of recent political and legal developments affecting the Alliance

2. Consolidation of unity and reaffirmation of the Tonse Alliance vision

3. Strategic alignment and way forward





All Presidents and designated representatives of member parties are hereby requested to attend this important meeting without fail. The session will provide an opportunity to realign our collective efforts and safeguard the confidence of the Zambian people in the mission of the Tonse Alliance.





Your presence and participation will be highly appreciated.



Issued by:

Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakachinda

Secretary General – Tonse Alliance





Cc:

• Hon. Given Lubinda, Acting Chairperson

• Dr. Dan Pule, Vice Chairperson

• All Member Party Presidents