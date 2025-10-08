Given Lubinda’s Tonse alliance to hold emergency meeting today

0

OFFICIAL NOTICE OF EMERGENCY MEETING

TONSE ALLIANCE SECRETARIAT

Date: 7th October 2025

To: All Member Party Presidents and Alliance Council Representatives
From: Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakachinda, Secretary General



Following the recent developments that have raised public concern and necessitated urgent consultation among Alliance partners, notice is hereby given for an Emergency Tonse Alliance Council Meeting to be held as follows:



Date: Wednesday, 8th October 2025
Time: 08:30 Hours
Venue: PF Secretariat, Lusaka



Agenda:
1. Review of recent political and legal developments affecting the Alliance
2. Consolidation of unity and reaffirmation of the Tonse Alliance vision
3. Strategic alignment and way forward



All Presidents and designated representatives of member parties are hereby requested to attend this important meeting without fail. The session will provide an opportunity to realign our collective efforts and safeguard the confidence of the Zambian people in the mission of the Tonse Alliance.



Your presence and participation will be highly appreciated.

Issued by:
Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakachinda
Secretary General – Tonse Alliance



Cc:
• Hon. Given Lubinda, Acting Chairperson
• Dr. Dan Pule, Vice Chairperson
• All Member Party Presidents

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here