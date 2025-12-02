GLOBAL OUTRAGE AS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ACCUSED OF TURNING THE 2026 G20 INTO HIS PERSONAL SHOW





The world is reacting sharply after current U.S. President Donald Trump was hit with heavy criticism, with many accusing him of trying to make the upcoming 2026 G20 Summit all about himself instead of global cooperation.





The controversy erupted after early design leaks circulating online appeared to show a G20 Summit banner for next year featuring a large portrait of President Trump, overshadowing the official G20 logo and other neutral global symbols.





Even though the White House has not confirmed any finalized branding, the leaked design has already set the world on fire.





 WHY PEOPLE SAY TRUMP IS MAKING THE G20 ABOUT HIMSELF

• Critics say the branding looks more like a political poster than an international summit.



• Many believe Trump wants to dominate the global stage and push the “America First” tone into the G20 identity.

• World commentators argue that the summit’s focus could shift from global unity to Trump’s personal brand.

• Some civil-society groups warn this could weaken trust among other G20 nations.





 GLOBAL REACTION IS INTENSE

Diplomats, analysts, and activists across the world say the G20 must remain neutral — representing all nations equally, not centered around the host president.





They fear that if the leaked banner becomes official, it will send a message that the summit is less about world progress and more about Trump’s image.





As America prepares to host from December 2025 to November 2026, the world is watching closely.