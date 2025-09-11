GloRilla Accused of Stealing ‘No BBL’ Catchphrase – But Her Lawyers Say It’s Just Slang

American rapper GloRilla is asking a judge to dismiss a copyright lawsuit filed against her by New Orleans bounce artist and influencer Natalie Henderson, who claims the Tennessee rapper stole the phrase “No BBL” for her track “Never Find” from the Glorious album.

The lawsuit, filed in June, alleges that Henderson known on social media as slimdabodylast coined the phrase “all natural, no BBL” on her single “All Natural,” released in May 2023. On that track, Henderson raps: “All naturale, no BBL / Mad hes go to hell.”* She argues that Glo copied the tagline on her November 2024 release “Never Find,” where she spits: “Natural, no BBL / But I’m still gon’ give ’em hell.”

On Monday (Sept. 8), GloRilla’s legal team responded, urging the court to throw out the case. Her attorneys argue Henderson has not proven that Glo was even aware of her song, and that the phrase itself is not eligible for copyright protection.

“The phrase ‘natural[e], no BBL’ referring to a person with a natural body who has not undergone the Brazilian Butt Lift cosmetic procedure is too common, everyday, trite, and cliched to be protectable by copyright,” the filing reads.

The judge has not yet issued a ruling on the matter.