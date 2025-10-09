GLOVES ARE COMING OFF IN BOTH UPND AND PF IN HOT CONTESTS FOR 2026 ELECTIONS.





In the Patriotic Front (PF) it is at level of finding a unifying, and opposition unified, candidate for President, whereas for the United Party for National Development (UPND), it is at the level of Constituencies and wards, since demi-god Hakainde Hichilema is unchallengeable.





But in both cases gloves are coming off, as individuals throw caution to the wind as they go for prize nominations.



The Zambian Whistleblower will be weighing in with non partisan analyses in both cases, as events develop.





In the UPND, there is currently a gallant effort to downplay the defiance of individuals seeking to challenge incumbent long serving UPND members of parliament. Everyday, the list is growing, of men and women performing “community service” in constituencies where they wish to be adopted as candidates. And the incumbents are now powerless to do anything because the directive by Secretary General Batuke Imenda for them to desist, has been ignored contemptuous. After all, the “owner” of the party, Hakainde Hichilema, has already sided with the ambitious new young guns, against the old guard who cannot be trusted not to challenge him for the party presidency.





In the PF, lame duck candidates such as Given Lubinda are already scampering behind the easy cover of being discriminated against on account of tribe! Brian Mundubile is already under attack for “resisting” a PF General Conference to elect a PF President, even though organising such gathering is in the purview of the Secretary General, Raphael Nakanchinda.





There is more that is coming feo. Both parties in this saga, and the ZWB will be bringing you objective insights.



For tonight, we end here.



Goodnight



John 8:32 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

Get in touch with us on WhatsApp +263786654620

#zambianwhistleblower #zwb

©️ Zambian Whistleblower