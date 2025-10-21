“Go and learn how to talk like a leader”-Amaju Pinnick responded to the South African Minister of Sports’ statement that Nigeria must not go to the World Cup

“Go and learn how to talk like a leader.” Former NFF President Amaju Pinnick responded to the South African Minister of Sports’ statement that Nigeria must not go to the World Cup. Gayton McKenzie added: “I want Nigeria to lose. Another African country should qualify.”





Amaju said in his reply:



“If it is the wish of God that Nigeria should qualify for the World Cup, the South African Sports Minister’s careless statement cannot stop it from happening.





It is unfortunate to have someone like McKenzie appointed as a minister in a developed, civilized country like South Africa. I know several people in South Africa who are knowledgeable in football matters and who will not speak with such hatred as McKenzie.





The South African Football Association (SAFA), I am sure, is aware that it was their mistake (that led to FIFA deducting three points from Bafana) and have owned up to the error. Why then should a sports minister decide to put the blame for the consequences on Nigeria?





I would rather say that this minister is an ingrate for not thanking the Super Eagles for defeating Benin Republic in Uyo. He did not realize that if Benin had won or drawn the match in Uyo, South Africa would not be the beneficiary of the Group C direct qualification ticket for the World Cup.”





Pinnick added that Nigeria was a victim of points deduction in 2018 but did not blame anyone.