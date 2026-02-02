“Go Ask Them What Other Jobs They Do” – Bimbo Akintola Exposes the Truth Behind Nollywood Wealth

Veteran Nollywood star Bimbo Akintola has offered a blunt explanation for why she doesn’t live the lavish lifestyle flaunted by many of her colleagues, pointing to the harsh financial realities of the Nigerian film business.

The Reality Check

In a recent interview, Akintola debunked the myth that acting alone is a gateway to immense riches. She argued that the earnings from major movie platforms are simply not enough to fund the extravagance seen on social media, suggesting that those living in luxury have alternative sources of income.

She stated:

“We hear stories of some actresses who do things with politicians for money. So when people ask me why I am not rich like the others, I tell them to go ask them what other jobs they do.”

The Paycheck Limits

The actress, whose career spans decades, emphasized that the public often has a skewed perception of how the industry works. She noted that relying solely on professional fees makes it difficult to maintain a high-end lifestyle.

She added:

“Cus we know how much Africa Magic & other platforms pay for a movie,”