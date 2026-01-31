GODAZA PRAISES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S IMF DEAL.

By Pride Nyirenda

GOVERNANCE and Development Advocates Zambia (GODAZA) has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for securing Zambia’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), describing it as a critical step towards economic stability.

The commendation follows the IMF Executive Board’s completion of the sixth and final review of Zambia’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme in January 2026, which unlocked about US$190 million and brings total IMF support since 2022 to approximately US$1.7 billion.

In a statement issued to RoanFM News, GODAZA Executive Director Elias Mulenga expressed admiration for President Hichilema’s leadership, noting that the IMF deal marks a turning point in the country’s economic recovery efforts. He said the agreement has strengthened Zambia’s financial credibility on the international stage.

Mr Mulenga explained that the programme opens avenues for debt restructuring and renewed investor confidence, which are essential for stabilising the economy. He added that the deal is expected to contribute to easing the cost of living, stimulate job creation, and improve the delivery of social services through better management of public resources.

He further affirmed that GODAZA stands firmly behind President Hichilema’s vision for national development, expressing confidence that the IMF-supported programme will help place Zambia on a sustainable path to growth as the country enters a new economic chapter.

