GODAZA THANKS HH FOR DEFERRING BILL NO. 7 – CALLS IT A SIGN OF BOLD, LISTENING LEADERSHIP



26th June 2025 — Governance, Democracy and Accountability Zambia (GODAZA) Executive Director Chanda Mulenga has thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for guiding the Minister of Justice Princess Kasune to defer the ongoing process on Bill No. 7 of 2025 for broader national consultation.





Mr. Mulenga said the decision, as announced in the official State House press release issued by Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, is a clear demonstration of bold and listening leadership.





He explained that President Hichilema’s move to allow for more consultations with the Zambian people, the Church, civil society, and other stakeholders shows a genuine commitment to participatory and consensus-driven legislative reforms.





Mr. Mulenga further urged all stakeholders to actively participate in the upcoming consultations to ensure that the final outcome of Bill No. 7 reflects the aspirations and will of all Zambians.





He commended the President for fostering an inclusive approach to governance and upholding democratic values that prioritize the interests of citizens.





For clarifications contact Governance and Development Advocates Zambia email godaza.org@gmail.com