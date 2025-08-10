Kitwe Water Remain highly Poisonous



GODAZA warns Kitwe residents to avoid tap water after Sino metals mine spill





GOVERNANCE and Development Advocates Zambia (GODAZA) has sounded the alarm over a recent toxic spill from the Sino Metals mine tailings dam, warning that the incident poses a serious threat to both public health and the environment in Kitwe and surrounding areas.





GODAZA executive director Elias Mulenga urged residents to take immediate precautions to avoid exposure to hazardous substances that may have contaminated water sources, soil and aquatic life in the region.





Mulenga advised members of the public to stop drinking municipal water, cooking with it, or using it for hygiene purposes until the government declares it safe for human consumption.





“People must avoid consuming foods cooked with contaminated water or eating fish from the Kafue River until the relevant authorities confirm it is safe,” Mulenga said.





He called on the government, ZEMA and local authorities to consistently monitor metal concentrations and toxicity levels in the Kafue River and its tributaries to protect communities who depend on the river for their daily needs and livelihoods.





GODAZA further urged local councils to educate communities on health risks associated with the spillage and provide practical safety guidelines to minimise exposure.





Mulenga also appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to ensure that the companies responsible for the disaster are held accountable and that affected communities are given necessary support.





“This is a serious environmental and health crisis that requires urgent action,” said Mulenga.





“We urge all stakeholders to work together to mitigate the damage and restore the safety of the environment and people’s lives.”



Recently, the United States government withdrew all its personnel from Chambishi and surrounding areas following a toxic chemical spill at Sino Metals Mine, warning of serious health risks from hazardous substances released into the environment.





The embassy also banned US staff from traveling to Kitwe if they would rely on municipal water for drinking or cooking, citing the high risk of exposure to toxins.



By George Musonda



Kalemba August 7, 2025