UPDATE: GOLD SCANDAL: GENERAL KHAN IN ‘UNDERCOVER LIE’ DRAMA



Explosive details from court papers have revealed how senior officers Tariq Downes, Feroz Khan and Ebrahim Ahmed Kadwa allegedly became entangled in a controversial gold possession case now rocking law enforcement circles.





According to the charge sheet annexure, Downes was stopped at OR Tambo International Airport on 5 May 2021 with 75.9g of unwrought gold worth over R62,000. He reportedly claimed the metal was merely brass and insisted he was acting as an undercover agent linked to Khan





However, confusion deepened when a warrant officer denied any knowledge of such an operation. Despite this, Khan allegedly instructed police to release Downes immediately, later backed by Kadwa, even though no official documentation supported the claim.





Prosecutors argue the trio acted together to bypass proper procedures. They now face charges under the Precious Metals Act as well as accusations of obstructing justice by falsely presenting Downes as part of a covert operation.