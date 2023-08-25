GOLD SCANDAL: Kasanda’s lawyers complain about the preferential treatment given to foreign Nationals

Kasanda’s lawyers complain about the preferential treatment given to foreign Nationals.
LAWYERS representing businessman Shadrek Kasanda have protested against the superior treatment of foreign nationals involved in the unearthed gold scandal at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport last week Monday.
Makebi Zulu Advocates lamented that the nine foreign nationals are in a bed of roses, as law enforcement officers have accommodated them at a government inn in kalundu yet the Zambians who are co-charged with them are languishing in a shabby police cell.
According to a letter addressed to the Drug Enforcement Commission and the Attorney General the lawyers claim Kasanda, Mahogany Air proprietor Dr Jim Belemu, his employee Patrick Kawanu and ZamQlik solutions limited director Oswald Diangamo are being discriminated against by law enforcement officers.
The law firm demanded that Kasanda be released from detention forthwith or he should be arraigned before court so that he can secure his temporal release.
“It has come to our attention that the suspects in this matter who were detained at Chelstone police station were moved from Chelstone police station holding cells and purportedly taken to police command centre when in fact not,” the letter read.
“While our client and other Zambian suspects remain unlawfully in unbearable conditions in detention in police cells, It has been made know to us that the suspects of foreign origin have been lodged in luxury at a known Government lodge in Kalundu a place not Gazette to hold suspects, despite having them chatged and arrested.”
Makebi Zulu advocates directed the State and its agency to immediately stop treating Zambian suspects inferior to the foreign Nationals.
“We demand that you release all suspects on police bond or immediately present our client before court so we can apply for bail. By copy of this letter, this matter is accordringly reported to the office of the Public Protecfor and the Human Rights Commission,” said Makebi Zulu advocates.
The foreign Nationals are identified as Micheal Botros, Walid Abelsayed, Yasser Elshishtawy, Mounir Gerges Awad, Mohamed Gouda, Ali Abdulla Al-Safi, Noha Nadim all Egyptians, David De-la Cruz Castilla a Spanish national and Tennis De-mooiy a Dutch national.
By Mwaka Ndawa
Kalemba
I have a challenge;Is this man Mr.Kasanda related to Chushi Kasanda’s husband ?Why should foreign Offenders enjoy special treatment ? Typical of African BIAS ?Help me understand this reported treatment ….
Just let your client “spill the beans” as you threatened earlier. The country is waiting. Why waste time crying wolf wolf. Help the government by urging your client to give all useful information so that every one involved in this scam is nabbed.The so called discriminatory treatment may be perpetrated by people involved whom your client is not willing to reveal.
Let the foreigner eat… Us we are just street vendors
This case is slowly but surely moving to were it belongs, where it originated, and executed, and where it will die…The Architects of the Deal are getting closer, and the powerful people involved will find a convenient exit strategy, to plan for another day.
Where does it leave the Zambian Citizen? Believe any thing really as nothing will come out of this Investigation.
What do I believe?
Someone blew his Whistle dangerously, and stepped on very powerful people’s toes.
The Gold was real.. Kabuswe’s magic of turning it into Zinc is the real scam.
Powerful people are involved. Planes don’t enter Countries any how…Land on an International Airport, and Park in Presidential Suites. This only happens in Pablo Escobar’s Country.
The case is dead and won’t go anywhere.
Let me have a cup of Coffee…the Zambia we have become.. turn on my TV . Arsenal is playing!