GOLD SCANDAL: Shut up, Shadreck Kasanda tells lawyers as he faces 20 years for espionage

Shut up, Kasanda tells lawyers as he faces 20 years for espionage

DETAINED gold dealer Shadreck Kasanda who through his lawyers threatened to implicate State House officials in the KKIA gold scam has now asked his legal team to shut up.

Kasanda was picked up from his Lusaka Ibex mansion over a week ago and has been in police detention since alongside Dr Jim Belemu, pilot Patrick Kawanu and Mulungu Diangamo.

On Wednesday, Kasanda through his lawyer Makebi Zulu threatened to spill the proverbial beans of naming State House officials involved in the scandal if he was not released from custody.

Kasanda protests his innocence saying he is only a whistleblower in the whole matter.

State House has challenged Kasanda to go ahead and name the officials involved in the scam.

After visiting Kasanda at Lusaka Central Police Station yesterday, lawyer Makebi Zulu could not name the State House officials saying his client had given instructions for him not to discuss the case until it was brought to court.

“Our client has refused us to comment on anything concerning the matter until he is taken to court. Kasanda has stopped us from talking,” Zulu told Kalemba as he drove away from Central Police Station.

Meanwhile, Kasanda and the three other suspects arested in connection of the gold saga scandal have been slapped with another charge.

The accused arrested in the alleged scandal are, Shadreck Kasanda, Jim Belemu, Patrick Kawanu and Mulungu Diangamo.

The co-accused have been charged with a count each of espionage contrary to section 3(a) of the State Security Act.

This has been confirmed to Kalemba by a lawyer representing one of the four but does not want to mentioned in the media.

Espionage carries jail term of not less than 20 years if found guilty.

The quartet are also charged with one count each for Obtaining Goods by false pretences Contrary to Section 309 of the Penal Code.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Lusaka Magistrate Court tomorrow.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba