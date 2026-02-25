GOLD TOPPLES THE DOLLAR! GLOBAL MONEY POWER SHIFT ROCKS MARKETS



In a dramatic shake-up of the global financial order, gold has surged past the US dollar’s key reserve asset status, marking the first time since 1996 that the precious metal has overtaken US Treasuries in total value held by foreign central banks.





After three decades in the shadows, gold is back on top. Central banks worldwide have been snapping it up at record levels since 2022, accelerating efforts to diversify away from dollar-heavy reserves. Fuelled by soaring prices now hovering above $4,500 an ounce and aggressive official purchases, bullion’s total reserve value has surged ahead.





But experts caution: this is not the death of the dollar. The greenback still dominates global foreign exchange reserves and trade. Instead, the move signals a strategic hedge nations bolstering their vaults with hard assets amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty.





Thirty years after gold last wore the crown, the world’s oldest safe haven is glittering once again.