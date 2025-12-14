Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ) leadership visit it’s structures in southern province.



13th December 2025



GOLDEN Party of Zambia (GPZ) president Jackson Silavwe in the company of other party senior leaders were in Mazabuka Southern province (Saturday, December 13,) to check on the party leadership and structures in the province.





Mr. Silavwe who met the GPZ Southern province Chairperson, Board Member (BM) Mudenda, Mazabuka District Chairperson, Board Member (BM) Kaziba and his vice Board Member (BM) Hachintu expressed delight that the structures in the province were intact and growing exponentially.





Mr Silavwe also received a detailed briefing on the state of the party in all the districts in the province.





The (GPZ) leader expressed satisfaction with the activities that his party has continued to under take in mobilising in readiness for the 2026 general elections.





Mr. Silavwe who further assured that his party will continue with issue based politics, encouraged all those wishing to join GPZ not to hesitate but join now using the local GPZ leadership in the districts.