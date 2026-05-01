By Maiko Zulu

GONZALES STATEMENT A SHAME ON ZAMBIA’S GOVERNANCE AND A REMAKE OF ‘THE EMPEROR’S NEW CLOTHES’





While some people will try to rubbish the farewell statement by outgoing US Ambassador to Zambia Michael C. Gonzales, (posted earlier), the fact is that our government has been stripped naked at the highest level and the pertinent issues raised by the top diplomats should worry every patriotic Zambian.





Public confidence for leadership has in the recent past eroded quicker than the expectations of a new dawn and what us worrying is the large numbers of critical voices who have evaporated or simply morphed into praise singers at the expense of offering the much needed checks and balances.





The diplomat’s statement is another stark reminder of the real Zambia we are living in – corrupt, selfish and uncaring of its citizens who are constantly shot changed.



Zambians deserve better.