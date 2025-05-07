GOODBYE CIVIL SERVICE – Dr. Gabriel Bwalya Nsofwa

GOODBYE CIVIL SERVICE

By Dr. Gabriel Bwalya Nsofwa



To those who disseminated falsehoods about me during my tenure in government, which led to my transfer to Mongu District – a decision I subsequently rejected, culminating in my resignation – I am pleased to announce that I have received formal confirmation from the government accepting my resignation. I am relieved that this response has arrived, as I am now at liberty to pursue other endeavors.





Be advised, however, that the principles of reciprocity and divine retribution dictate that the measure with which you treat others will be applied to you in equal measure. Your actions will inevitably yield consequences.



To the UPND Party and government, I offer the following remarks: Throughout my tenure while you were in opposition, I made considerable sacrifices on your behalf, enduring hardships, risking my livelihood, and imperiling the well-being of my family. These efforts ultimately contributed to your ascension to power. Rather than acknowledging and rewarding my dedication, you opted to penalize me, precipitating my premature departure from office. I must express my profound disappointment and disillusionment with this ungrateful response. Please be aware that the positions you currently occupy are transitory and ephemeral. The judgment of posterity will ultimately prevail, and divine justice will be served.





Fortunately, I have successfully transitioned to a new role, thanks to the benevolence and kindness of others. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my new employers, whose generosity and compassion have been a source of immense comfort and solace. As a devout individual, I find solace in the biblical maxim that all experiences, regardless of their inherent nature, can be transformed into catalysts for personal growth and development.





My motivation for sharing these sentiments is not to elicit sympathy or pity, as I am presently in a stable and secure position, thanks to the intervention of benevolent individuals. Rather, I aim to caution the UPND Party and government against the practice of penalizing and marginalizing those who have made significant sacrifices on their behalf. This paradoxical behavior, wherein individuals who have demonstrated loyalty and dedication are discarded in favor of those who have disparaged and reviled you, is both confounding and distressing. As a devout individual, I am confident that divine justice will ultimately prevail, and that the Almighty will vindicate those who have been wronged.





I find immense comfort and solace in the biblical affirmation that God is faithful to those who have been called into fellowship with His Son, Jesus Christ. This unwavering faithfulness has been a source of sustenance and inspiration throughout my journey. Shalom! Sola Deo Gloria: to God alone be all the glory.