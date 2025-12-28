Google just unveiled a new feature to let users to change their embarrassing Gmail address

Google just unveiled a new feature for Gmail users who are still stuck with their embarrassing email addresses from years back.

In a long-requested change, account holders can now replace their existing @gmail.com address with a new one while retaining all data and services, according to an update to Google’s account help page.

However, the updated guidance on email address changes appears only in the Hindi version of Google’s support page, suggesting the rollout may begin in India or Hindi-speaking markets.

The support page said the feature is gradually rolling out to all users, suggesting full global adoption is coming.

The English-language page retains prior guidance stating that @gmail.com addresses “usually cannot be changed.”

Under the new policy, users who change their address will automatically keep their original address as an alias. Emails sent to the old address will continue to arrive in the inbox, and the original address will still work for signing in to Google services like Drive, Maps and YouTube.

Previously, users seeking a new Gmail address had to create a new account and transfer their data manually through a complicated process that could disrupt integrations with third-party apps.

Google said existing data, including photos, messages and emails would remain unchanged after an address update.

Users can also reuse the old Google account email address at any time, according to a Google translation of the support page in Hindi.

However, accounts that change their Gmail address won’t be able to create another new Gmail address for the next 12 months and cannot delete the new chosen address.