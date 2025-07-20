GOP insider says Epstein ‘is gonna dog Trump for a long time’

Donald Trump may be dealing with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal for “a long time,” according to a Republican insider Saturday.

GOP strategist Brendan Buck appeared on MSNBC over the weekend, where he was asked the question being pondered by political analysts around the country: how long will Trump be bogged down by the Epstein controversy.

“Can I ask you guys how this ends? I’ll start with you, Brendan,” the host said.

Buck replied simply, “I don’t think it does end.”

“It probably just continues on,” he added. “People will never be satisfied with whatever is released.”

He continued, saying, “I think this is probably going to dog Donald Trump for a long time.”

He said there might be a vote about the release but that “it’ll probably get tied up” in “legal process.”

Buck concluded with a warning:

“But that’s the thing with conspiracies. You can never really put them out because there’s always something else people want answers to.”