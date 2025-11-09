GOP lawmaker questions new probe into Epstein New Mexico complex

A Republican state lawmaker is voicing concerns as New Mexico legislators push to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s 8,000-acre compound that sits about 35 miles south of the state capital.

On Friday, Democratic state Rep. Andrea Romero officially introduced a proposal to establish a “truth commission” – at a cost of $2.5 million – to investigate activities at Epstein’s complex, known as “Zorro Ranch,” KOAT-TV, a local ABC affiliate, reported Sunday. But for one Republican state lawmaker, the timing of the probe was suspect.

“Why now?” said Republican state Rep. Stafani Lord on Friday, according to KOAT-TV. “Why not a long time ago? Every time I ride my motorcycle past [Zorro Ranch], I get sick to my stomach.”

The outlet also reported that Lord had raised her questions in the context of ongoing political tensions surrounding the matter, and made reference to President Donald Trump’s supposed pledge to release files related to Epstein.

Epstein, who died in 2019 awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, had a long personal relationship with Trump, a relationship that has plagued his second stint in the White House as new revelations about their relationship continue to be unearthed.

Epstein purchased Zorro Ranch in 1993 from former New Mexico Gov. Bruce King, and is alleged to have sexually abused minors at the location alongside his longtime accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. He hosted powerful figures at the compound throughout the years, including Britain’s Prince Andrew, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and celebrity Woody Allen.

Epstein had also reportedly planned to use Zorro Ranch to “seed the human race with his DNA” by impregnating women at the compound, the New York Times reported in 2019.

According to Romero, who represents Santa Fe, the proposed investigation would probe current and former state officials as to their knowledge of the activities at Zorro Ranch.

“This commission will specifically seek the truth about what officials knew, how crimes were unreported or reported, and how the state can ensure that this essentially never happens again,” Romero said. “There’s no complete record of what occurred.”

Zorro Ranch would be sold in 2023 to an undisclosed buyer, and its name changed to “Rancho de San Rafael.” The mysterious owner or owners have since filed a complaint to dispute the property tax burden they were issued after purchasing the property.