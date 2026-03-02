GOVERNANCE ACTIVIST WARNS OF PATRIOTIC FRONT COLLAPSE.



Governance Activist Reuben Lifuka has expressed concern over the continued confusion rocking the former ruling Patriotic Front (PF), warning that the party has been left crippled by prolonged leadership and succession challenges.





Mr. Lifuka attributes the turmoil within the PF to poor leadership decisions, arguing that the party should have convened a convention well before the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu stepped down from active politics.





He says the failure to plan for succession early has gravely weakened the party.



He has further questioned why the PF failed to rebrand despite earlier indications that it would do so, noting that this has contributed to its diminishing relevance on the political landscape.





Mr. Lifuka has expressed doubt over the party’s survival in its current form, suggesting that what may eventually emerge is an entirely new political party.





He has argued that there may not be sufficient time for the PF to reorganize itself into a viable force ahead of future elections.





Speaking in an interview with PTV2 News, Mr. Lifuka said the situation is worrying for Zambia’s democracy, emphasizing that a functional multi-party system requires a strong and effective opposition to ensure competitive elections and meaningful choices for citizens.





He notes that signs of the PF’s decline became evident following its defeat in the 2021 general elections, attributing this to weak institutionalization of political parties in Zambia.





Mr. Lifuka has observed that many parties rely heavily on individual leaders rather than strong, sustainable systems.





He explains that once such individuals exit leadership, party structures often collapse.



According to him, when Mr. Lungu left office and relinquished the party presidency, there was no clear succession plan, creating uncertainty and leaving the PF vulnerable.





Mr. Lifuka has further suggested that the party has also been exposed to possible bureaucratic and legal challenges, including processes involving the Registrar of Societies, in what he described as internal party matters.



By Favourite Chisi