GOVERNEMENT PLAYING POLITICS WITH A DEAD MAN — Sean E. Tembo SLAMS GOVT OVER LUNGU BURIAL DISPUTE





In a press briefing, Sean Tembo accused the government of disrespecting Lungu’s last wishes. He claims the government is refusing to honor Edgar Lungu’s dying wishes and the family’s request to bury him in South Africa.





“Why can’t the government respect the wishes of the family?” he said.



Sean Tembo says the government waited until the last minute to obtain a court injunction, after all preparations (travel, church service, etc.) were already in place. He questions whether this was done intentionally to cause pain and disruption.





“Was their decision to get an injunction at the very last minute designed to inflict maximum pain on us and the family…?” he said.



He directly states that the government is politicizing the funeral of Edgar Lungu. He sees the government’s behavior as cruel and calculated, not administrative.





“We understand and appreciate that you are trying to do politics over this funeral,” he said.



He suggests that the state’s behavior is heartless, showing no sympathy for the mourning family and the public. He asks whether this is intentional cruelty or just negligence.





“Please, have sympathy… Was it designed to inflict maximum pain…?” Sean Tembo slammed.





He says that because of the government’s actions, the eventual burial will feel like a second, more painful funeral, implying emotional trauma has been worsened by state interference.





“It will be like we are having a second funeral… a source of even greater pain…”