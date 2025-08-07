GOVERNMENT ASSURES NATION: WATER SAFE AND POLLUTION UNDER CONTROL AFTER SINO METALS INCIDENT





Lusaka, Thursday, August 7, 2025 – Government has assured the nation that water in the areas affected by the Sino Metals Leach Zambia Limited pollution incident has been declared safe, with pH levels now meeting both national and World Health Organization (WHO) standards.





Speaking during a high-level press briefing at the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) Boardroom in Lusaka, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa provided a comprehensive update on the measures undertaken to respond to the incident and restore public safety.





The pollution occurred in February 2025 when a tailings dam (TD15F) at Sino Metals failed, releasing approximately 50,000 cubic metres of acidic slurry contaminated with heavy metals into the Chambishi Stream, Mwambashi, and Kafue rivers.





Mr. Mweetwa said the government, through its specialized agencies, mounted a vigorous and immediate response, successfully neutralizing the acidic content through lime dosing. By early March, pH levels had returned to above 7, within acceptable limits.





Mr. Mweetwa stated that laboratory results show pH levels have returned to normal and concentrations of heavy metals are steadily decreasing. This means the immediate danger to human, animal, and plant life has been averted.





The Ministry of Health deployed rapid response teams in Kitwe, Ngabwe, and Mumbwa. Apart from three minor suspected cases of water-related illness, all of whom recovered, no deaths or confirmed cases of acute heavy metal poisoning have been recorded.

Mr. Mweetwa emphasized that there has been no loss of life resulting from this incident.





Upon receiving a report from Sino Metals on 18 February, government agencies led by ZEMA responded the next day with an inspection, followed by a suspension of operations and the issuance of an Environmental Restoration Order compelling cleanup and a comprehensive environmental plan.





Other key interventions included over 200 water and sediment samples collected for testing, suspension of acidic tailings disposal into dams across all mining firms and new safety rules for tailings dams to take effect by December 2025.





The Chief Government Spokesperson further said when Sino failed to appoint a qualified consultant to assess environmental damage, the government invoked Section 107 of the Environmental Management Act, assumed full responsibility, and required the polluter to cover the costs.





Mr. Mweetwa said Sino Metals has already paid a K1.5 million fine and begun interim compensation to affected communities for crop and soil damage. The company is also cooperating with authorities to decommission and rehabilitate the failed dam.





He noted that Sino Metals is complying with national laws and the “polluter pays” principle.



Mr. Mweetwa commended Nkana Water Supply and Sanitation Company for acting swiftly to shut down water plants when abnormal pH levels were detected. Water supply was maintained through browsers, and plants resumed operation within days after confirming safe conditions.





The government has also reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and environmental protection. Ministries and experts will continue to monitor the situation and engage affected communities.





Mr. Mweetwa stated that the government will continue to support the communities until the situation is fully resolved. He said the government remains resolute in protecting the environment and public health for current and future generations.



© Falcon News