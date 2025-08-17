By CIC.



GOVERNMENT BREAKS GROUND FOR CHIPATA WEST 100MW SOLAR POWER PROJECT



Today, Eastern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Dr. Lewis Mwape officiated the ground-breaking ceremony for the 100MW Solar plant in Chipata District on behalf of Minister of Energy Makozo Chikote.





Here are the highlights:



✅The Chipata West 100MW solar power project aims to enhance power supply and accelerate socio-economic development in Eastern Province.





✅The project will provide clean electricity to surrounding communities, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and mitigate the impacts of climate change.





✅The Chipata West 100MW solar power project is a key component of the Government’s Solar Explosion initiative, designed to expand renewable energy generation and reduce Zambia’s carbon footprint.





✅The Government has introduced significant reforms to drive energy sector growth, including the implementation of Net Metering Regulations and Electricity Open Access Regulations.





✅The National Electricity Advancement Transformation (NEAT) programme has successfully reduced connection fees, making electricity more affordable and accessible to families and small businesses.





✅The solar plant is expected to be completed within 12 months and will provide support to households, businesses, schools, and health facilities in Eastern Province.





✅The project will create valuable job opportunities for local residents, with contractors encouraged to employ and empower local talent.





✅ZESCO is collaborating with the private sector, including China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), to ensure the successful implementation of the project.