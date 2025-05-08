Government can only intervene in Kamanga-Fashion saga if it affects team’s performance – Nkandu



YOUTH, Sports And Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu, has made it clear that government is not in the business of deciding who gets called up to play for the national football team.







This follows a public fallout involving Fashion Sakala, wh

o earlier this week took to Facebook Live, accusing Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Andrew Kamanga and Chipolopolo head coach Avram Grant of betrayal and favouritism respectively.



Speaking on Lusaka Radio yesterday, Nkandu said decisions on who gets picked for the national team to wear the Chipolopolo jerseys are the coach’s exclusive domain.





Nkandu who is also Kaputa MP further explained that FAZ has been given full autonomy to manage footballing affairs in the country and that includes handling disputes like the one currently dominating headlines.



“We do not have interest, no. The government cannot go into those issues. That is not our mandate,” Nkandu declared.





The Minister acknowledged that while government funds the sport and expects results, it does not micromanage the team’s operations.



However, he hinted that the ministry might take a closer look into the matter if the tensions continue to disrupt progress on the pitch and the team’s performance.





He explained that if the internal conflicts between players and officials start hurting Zambia’s chances of winning, then his ministry might have to step in to mediate and restore sanity.





“As government, we may eventually take interest, not because we want to pick who plays but because we are putting resources into football and we want results,” said Nkandu.





As for now, the Minister remains hopeful that the involved parties can resolve their differences without the ministry playing peacekeeper.



By George Musonda



Kalemba May 8, 2025