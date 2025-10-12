GOVERNMENT COMMITS TO PAYING FARMERS BY OCTOBER MONTHEND AS MAIZE PURCHASES SURPASS TARGET BY OVER 100,000 METRIC TONS IN CENTRAL PROVINCE





Government is doing everything possible to ensure that farmers who supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) are paid.



Speaking in Mkushi Saturday morning ahead of the colourful and cultural rich Ichibwelamushi Traditional Ceremony, Mr. Nzovu said government remains committed to encouraging farmers to increase production in a bid to meet the national target of 10 million metric tons (MT) of maize.





The Minister, who was in Mkushi District representing President Hakainde Hichilema at this year’s Ichibwelamushi Traditional Ceremony of the Swaka and Lala people of Kapiri Mposhi, Serenje, Luano, Chitambo, and Mkushi Districts, disclosed that the country has so far produced 4 million MT of maize.





He said this when he met Central Province Permanent Secretary, Dr Milner Mwanakampwe that government intends to secure enough maize stocks for national food security with any surplus being exported to boost the country’s revenue base.





“We want to secure enough for the country’s food security and hope to export the excess,” said Mr. Nzovu.



Mr. Nzovu also noted that the Ichibwelamushi Traditional Ceremony is gaining regional attention, with neighboring countries viewing such events as important platforms that unite people and promote cultural values.





Meanwhile Dr. Mwanakampwe revealed that government has so far procured 191,000 MT of maize, surpassing the provincial target of 80,000 MT by over 100,000 MT.





He added that 86 percent of the purchased maize has already been secured and expressed optimism that all farmers who supplied the grain will be paid by the end of October, as some have already received their payments.





Regarding the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP), Dr. Mwanakampwe said 22,000 out of 162,711 targeted farmers have already made their payments to access fertilizer and seed.





He further noted that five Swaka and Lala Chiefs from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were in Mkushi for the Ichibwelamushi Traditional Ceremony — an annual festival that marks the people’s return to their villages after harvest.





The Swaka and Lala people traditionally camp in their fields from the time of cultivation until harvest season.



Central Province Administration