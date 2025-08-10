GOVERNMENT DEVOLVES 30+ FUNCTIONS TO LOCAL AUTHORITIES





Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gift Sialubalo says the government has devolved over thirty functions from eight line ministries to local authorities.





He explained that the move is aimed at enhancing decision-making and improving service delivery.





Mr. Sialubalo revealed that over forty thousand civil servants have been attached to local authorities to carry out the devolved functions.





He emphasized that the devolution of government functions is designed to bring development closer to the people and eliminate lengthy decision-making procedures.





Speaking during a media briefing in Solwezi, Mr. Sialubalo reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the principles of decentralization.





However, the Minister urged officers working under the devolution process to ensure the prudent use of resources, warning that mismanagement could derail the country’s development agenda.



