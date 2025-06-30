GOVERNMENT EMPOWERS MATERO CONSTITUENTS WITH OVER K11 MILLION CDF LOANS SINCE 2022





The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has disbursed K11,460,014 in Constituency Development Fund (CDF) loans to beneficiaries in Matero Constituency between 2022 and 2025.





A total of 242 local entrepreneurs, cooperatives, clubs and individual businesses have received support through this initiative, aimed at steering inclusive economic development in the constituency.





In 2022, K1,931, 200 was disbursed to 102 cooperatives. This was followed by K3,227,495 awarded to 51 beneficiaries in 2023. In 2024, the Council awarded K2,984,319 to 39 groups while in 2025, K3,317,000 has been loaned to 50 beneficiaries.





This sustained investment highlights the government’s ongoing commitment to empowering communities by creating economic opportunities, stimulating local enterprises and improving livelihoods.





By supporting grassroots initiatives, the Council seeks to unlock the economic potential of Matero residents and contribute meaningfully to the broader development of the city of Lusaka.





The City Council remains resolute in its mission to utilise the CDF as a catalyst for progress across all seven constituencies, ensuring every resident has access to the resources and opportunities needed to thrive.





Issued by

Nyambe Bulumba

Assistant Public Relations Manager

Lusaka City Council – LCC

30/06/25