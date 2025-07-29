GOVERNMENT EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER IDLE CHIPATA AIRPORT





Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana has expressed concern over the non-operationalization of Chipata Airport.





Mr. Kawana notes that the airport remains idle despite having been rehabilitated.



Speaking during a courtesy call on Chipata City Mayor George Mwanza, Mr. Kawana questioned why the airline industry is not utilizing the infrastructure.





Meanwhile, Chipata City Mayor George Mwanza said the city is ready to receive services through the facility.





Mr. Mwanza stated that relevant authorities have been engaged to ensure the airport is operationalized.





He also called for the expediting of paperwork for the 15-kilometer stretch of township roads to commence.



Breeze FM