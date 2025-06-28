GOVERNMENT HAS NO INTENTION OF DELAYING ECL’s FUNERAL OR BURIAL- VP NALUMANGO





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Vice President Mutale Nalumango has reaffirmed that the government has no intention of delaying the funeral or burial of the late sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, and is working to ensure he is laid to rest with dignity in Zambia.





Mrs. Nalumango made the remarks in Parliament during the Vice President’s question and answer session, following public concern over a legal petition filed by Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha in a South African court.





The petition seeks to prevent Mr. Lungu’s burial in South Africa, a move that has since suspended the burial process.



She explained that the matter was escalated to the courts after the government and the Lungu family failed to reach an agreement on burial arrangements.





However, she stressed that government’s position remains clear — that President Lungu must be buried on Zambian soil, in recognition of his service and stature.





Mrs. Nalumango said the state is doing everything possible to ensure that the late president is given a dignified and appropriate burial, adding that he was not an ordinary citizen, for he led the nation.





She was responding to a question from Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa, who queried why the government appeared to be prolonging the funeral process.