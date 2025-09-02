GOVERNMENT IMPLORED TO INVESTIGATE FUEL SUPPLIERS IN KITWE.



Kitwe Drivers Association Chairperson Kedrick Yabalwashi, has implored the government to conduct a thorough investigation on fuel suppliers, across the district.





Speaking in an interview, Mr. Yabalwashi, stressed that the issue of inconsistency in fuel supply is an indication of something sinister going on amongst filing station operators.





He said it is surprising that in small towns fuel is sufficient while busy and big towns like Kitwe, there is always a shortage.





Mr. Yabalwashi, further disclosed that it has become a normal trend where filling stations will run out of the commodity when there is a reduction and only have more than enough when there is an increase during the monthly price review.





He has since implored the government to address the wrong vice, stating that if left unchecked, there will be a huge cost on the economy.



By Mercy Mulenga.

Yar FM