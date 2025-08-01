GOVERNMENT INAUGURATES FIRST-EVER LEVY MWANAWASA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY COUNCIL



Lusaka, 31 July 2025 — The Government has officially inaugurated the first University Council for Levy Mwanawasa Medical University (LMMU), marking a significant milestone in the governance and strategic leadership of one of Zambia’s leading medical training institutions.





Speaking during the inauguration ceremony in Lusaka, Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima, emphasized the critical role of the new council in strengthening higher education and shaping the future of medical education in Zambia.





“This is the first time a University Council is being appointed at Levy Mwanawasa Medical University in accordance with the law, the occasion is not only historic but also vital for the transformation of the institution into a center of academic and professional excellence,” Mr Syakalima.





The Minister praised the calibre of the newly appointed council members, describing them as distinguished professionals whose experience and commitment will be pivotal to the university’s growth.





“Your work in this Council is service to the nation. Your remuneration will come from the gratitude of the Zambian people and the positive impact your leadership will bring to the university,” he said.





The Minister urged council members to familiarize themselves with the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013 and the Amendment Act No. 23 of 2021, which define their roles and responsibilities. He further stressed the importance of adhering to good corporate governance, ethical leadership, and maintaining confidentiality in their operations.





He also called for a clear distinction between the roles of the university’s management and council, encouraging teamwork and mutual respect to drive institutional success.





“The university has lacked a council for a long time. There is urgent work ahead of you,” the Minister said. “Many systems need to be normalized, including employment structures, and this Council must provide policy direction to stabilize and strengthen operations.”





Mr. Syakalima also stated that eight other university councils appointed by his office have been performing exceptionally well, and expressed confidence that the LMMU Council would follow suit.





“I have every confidence that you will rise to the occasion and become an example of a well-organized, cohesive, and competent university council,” he said.



