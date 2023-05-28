GOVERNMENT MUST DEAL WITH MINING ISSUES AS OPPOSED TO DWELLING ON PETTY ISSUES – MUSUKWA

….says mining industry is in a crisis under UPND government.

LUSAKA….. Sunday, 28 May 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Former Minister of Mines Richard Musukwa says Government must concentrate on dealing with issues in the Mining Industry as opposed to dwelling on petty issues.

Hon Musukwa says the Mining Industry is in a crisis and the people are losing confidence every day.

He has also dispelled talks that the PF Government destroyed the Mining industry.

Hon Musukwa said the Patriotic Front had a system on how to navigate the Challenges of KCM and Mopani mines.

He has elaborated on the decision the PF Government made to put KCM under Liquidation and not Receivership.

Hon Musukwa said at the time KCM was being put in liquidation, it was sitting on debt of 1.6 billion dollars

He said such was a problem caused by the company running the mines and not the Government.

“The liquidation process at KCM was well managed by this young man they have been harassing Milingo Lungu. He ensured that suppliers were paid among others so that the mine is kept afloat. The Liquidation process allowed the young man Milingo Lungu Instead of stripping the assets and selling because of Government policy, he made the mine operate despite the credit portfolio because when you are in Liquidation you are supposed to sell assets and pay the debt.

This man was selling whatever he could, re-invest in production and repay the debt. Because it meant that when you are in receivership, the money made was going to the debt, primary target was debt and not the workers. I am glad that President Hichilema has not vacated liquidation at KCM. He knows that if he vacates Liquidation at KCM, debtors would have called on KCM and the Mine would be a shell,” he said.

Hon Musukwa said Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu must be commended for ensuring that the interests of the workers were upheld.

“President Lungu then made a decision that our people must not be a sacrificial lambs throughout this process. The Issue of ensuring that KCM works is in the interest of all Zambians,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon Musukwa said it is shocking that to date the country is still struggling with Mopani.

He said under the PF Regime the intention was to ensure that Mopani was a mine of choice.

He is therefore hopeful that Government will find Mopani Investors and move forward.