Rwanda and Zambia have signed seven Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) to further enhance ties and integration between the two countries.

The MoUs were signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakuko on behalf of Zambia and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Bituta signed on behalf of Rwanda.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame and Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema in Livingstone this afternoon.

The first MoU is on Trade & Investment Cooperation, meant to promote cross-border trade, investment, industry & private sector development through joint partnerships.

The second is on Trade and Investment Cooperation, aimed at promoting cross border trade, investments and private sector development between the parties on equitable terms.

And on Agriculture, the two countries have agreed to establish and strengthen bilateral relations in the domain of agriculture, agriculture research development, extension & technology transfer.

The Fourth MoU is on Fisheries & Livestock Development, meant to strengthen and consolidate bilateral relations in the fields of Agriculture, fisheries and livestock

Development & manufacturing of animal feed,

The fifth agreement signed is in the field of health, the MoU is meant for the facilitation of the movement of persons between the two countries and establish mechanisms of mutual interest to prevent and combat transnational crime, Joint measures to combat illegal migration and deportation processes and procedure.

The sixth Agreement is the Mutual administrative assistance between the Rwanda Revenue Authority and Zambia Revenue Authority meant to cooperate in a joint effort to curb the contravention of tax laws,

Electronic data exchange system for purposes of trade facilitation.

President Kagame, President Hichilema and the First Lady Mutinta are this evening expected to have a State Banquet.