GOVERNMENT PAPERS CLEAR MUNDUBILE OF ROAD CONTRACTS ALLEGATIONS

…it’s a fishing expedition, and a witch-hunt, says SC Chisanga



By a Correspondent

A dossier of government road contract records has thrown fresh light on the controversy surrounding Hon. Brian Mundubile, the Tonse Alliance presidential aspirant, exonerating him from allegations of graft tied to road works awarded to companies linked to his name.

The documents, spanning several provinces and councils, detail verified inspections and payments that were duly cleared by government engineers and officials.



One letter dated 19 September 2023 from Northern Province principal engineer, Eng. James Musonda confirmed that the 50km Chishamwamba–Njalamimba road in Mporokoso, valued at K3.5 million, was properly executed and recommended for payment.



A second clearance came from Sinda District, where principal engineer Pheston Sikanyika submitted a verified final payment certificate for the 39km Ntongole–Mungomba road, valued at K4.8 million, affirming completion by Mundubile’s companies.



In Kasama, the Town Clerk Moses Mwelwa signed off on the Lukashya–Chumbwa–Musowa road project, worth K9.5 million, noting that inspections by the Department of Engineering Services and the Ministry of Local Government found no objection to the contractor’s claim.

Similarly, in Sioma District, the provincial engineer verified the final account for road maintenance works valued at K772,000, again clearing the contractor for payment.



Despite these official endorsements, the Anti-Corruption Commission questioned Mundubile on 27 March 2026, alleging irregularities in the very projects the government had already signed off.



The move follows his earlier arrest on 19 March, during which his phones were confiscated, fuelling speculation that state agencies are tightening scrutiny as the 13 August polls draw closer.



Mundubile has remained defiant, insisting he will not be cowed from contesting the elections “by hook or crook.”

His counsel, State Counsel George Chisanga, has described the ongoing investigations as a “witch-hunt,” pointing to the clearance papers as evidence of political targeting rather than genuine graft concerns.