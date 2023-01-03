Government Performance In 2022 Was The Worst Since Independence – Greyford Monde

GOVERNMENT PERFORMANCE IN 2022 WAS THE WORST SINCE INDEPENDENCE – MONDE

….as he hopes that in 2023, the UPND will stop being rhetoric and begin to deliver

Lusaka, Monday, January 2, 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front (PF) party Presidential Hopeful Greyford Monde has charged the performance of the UPND Administration in 2022 was the worst ever since Zambia was founded.

Hon Monde said this following the persisting drug shortages and lack of fertiliser supply to the farmers which characterised 2022.

He said the UPND have been given enough time in which to settle and start delivering for the Zambian people.

Speaking when he featured on Pan African Radio’s People’s debate, Hon Monde said the people can nolonger keep quiet and hoping that the UPND will provide in the third farming season.

He has also bemoaned the poor performance of various sectors under the current leadership.

Hon Monde said it is for this reason the the Christmas and New Year Celebrations were like a state funeral, because very few people celebrated.

“Failure to provide services such as fertiliser to the farmers cannot be called politicking. This is the second farming season that the UPND is overseeing, it is the worst ever since the country was founded. We hoped to see much in 2022 but nothing came through,” he said.

And the PF potential Leader has bemoaned the mismatch in pronouncement and actions by the UPND Government.

He hopes to see a change in the application of rule of law as it was totally disregarded in 2022 under the UPND.

“We had Government organs not complying with the courts. We saw the Electoral Commission of Zambia, the police disregarding Court orders,” he stated.

Meanwhike, Hon Monde said there are no indicators currently showing that 2023 will be a good year economically for Zambia as promised by President Hakainde Hichilema.

He said “I do not want to believe that the President means what he says.”

“The President promises this, and does the other. Even now he is promising that 2023 is going to be a boom. Which activity can they point at which will spark a boom.

“I hope that in 2023, the UPND will stop making these promises because they have made enough promises. We now want to see results,” he said.