GOVERNMENT PRAISED FOR JOB CREATION EFFORTS, URGED TO ENHANCE LABOUR INSPECTIONS



By pumulo mubita Lusaka, Zambia

6th May,2025



Jimmy Lilanda, branch Chairperson of the National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW), has commended the government’s efforts in creating jobs through public and private sector initiatives. These initiatives include the opening and revamping of mines and industries, which are expected to boost economic growth and provide employment opportunities for Zambians.





“I second and appreciate government efforts for job creation through public sector and private sector, such as opening of new mines and revamping of mines and also opening and revamping new industries. Kudos to government,” Lilanda said.





However, Lilanda emphasized the need for the Ministry of Labour to conduct regular inspections of private companies to ensure compliance with labour laws. “It’s my humble request to the government through the Ministry of Labour to be visiting private companies once in a while,” he said.





The NUMAW branch Chairperson stressed that the Labour Commissioner should be empowered to enter any premises or conveyance where employees are believed to be working, at any reasonable time, to inspect working conditions and ensure compliance with labour laws. This would help prevent exploitation of employees and ensure that their rights are protected.





To address concerns around employee abuse, Lilanda urged the Ministry of Labour to interact with union branch officials and leaders who are in touch with employees and employers. “This will reduce some Zambian managers to stop sitting on Zambian employee rights,” he said.





The NUMAW branch Chairperson noted that many employees in the private sector are complaining about poor working conditions, low salaries, and abuse by employers. “People are complaining in private sector about abuse of employees by employers. Government should do something to stop this,” he said.





In light of these concerns, Lilanda’s call for enhanced labour inspections and engagement with union representatives is a step towards promoting a positive work environment and protecting employees’ rights. The government has a critical role to play in ensuring that employers comply with labour laws and treat employees fairly.





As the mining sector continues to play a significant role in Zambia’s economy, the National Union of Miners and Allied Workers has been actively engaged in promoting workers’ rights. In recent years, the union has signed collective bargaining agreements with major mining companies, including First Quantum Minerals’ subsidiaries Kansanshi Mining and FQM Trident.





By prioritizing labour inspections and employee welfare, the government can create a more equitable work environment and contribute to the overall well-being of Zambians.



