GOVERNMENT PREDICTS NORMAL RAINFALL IN 2024/2025 SEASON



In a comprehensive press briefing held in Lusaka, Honourable Mike Elton Mposha, MP, Minister of Green Economy and Environment, officially launched the 2024/2025 rainfall season forecast, outlining a mix of normal and below-normal rainfall patterns with potential for episodic heavy rainfall and flooding in certain regions of Zambia.



The event, attended by prominent government officials, including Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, MP, Minister of Media and Information and Chief Government Spokesperson, and Mr. Thabo Kawana, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Media and Information, Mr. Randford Simumbwe, acting PS, Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, Directors and other senior government officials served as a crucial platform for government to inform the nation about the upcoming weather patterns and their implications.



Key Points of the 2024/2025 Rainfall Forecast:



1. Normal Rainfall is expected over most parts of Zambia, but with episodic heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding, particularly in flood-prone areas.

2. Normal to Below-Normal Rainfall is anticipated in the northeastern regions of the country.

3. Early Onset of Rains in October is predicted for Western Province and parts of Luapula and Northwestern Provinces.

4. Delayed Onset of rains until mid-December is expected in the extreme northeastern districts, including Luangwa, Chirundu, Gwembe, and Sinazongwe.

5. Cessation of Rains is projected for March 2025 in southern Zambia and by the end of April in the eastern and northern regions.



Minister Mposha emphasized the significance of the forecast, noting its critical role in supporting sectoral planning across agriculture, water, energy, health, and disaster risk management. He highlighted the severe drought of the 2023/2024 season, which led to a sharp decline in maize production, food deficits, and economic losses. The Minister stressed the need for enhanced meteorological services and early warning systems to mitigate the impact of extreme weather events.



Detailed Rainfall Patterns:



– October to December 2024 (OND): Normal to above-normal rainfall is expected across much of Zambia, except for the northern districts of Eastern, Muchinga, Northern, and Luapula Provinces, which may experience below-normal rainfall.

– November to January 2025 (NDJ): The northern districts will continue to see normal to below-normal rainfall, while the rest of Zambia may experience normal to above-normal rainfall.

– December to February 2025 (DJF): Nationwide, normal to above-normal rainfall is forecasted, with flooding risks in vulnerable areas.

– January to March 2025 (JFM): The entire country is expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall.



Speaking on Potential Impacts, Minister Mposha cautioned that areas with below-normal rainfall may face dry spells and increased risks of agricultural pests and diseases, while regions with above-normal rainfall could encounter floods, flash floods, waterborne diseases such as cholera, dysentery, and typhoid, and heightened malaria transmission. Infrastructure damage, especially to roads and bridges, was also highlighted as a concern.



The Minister urged farmers to store their harvested crops properly to avoid losses due to potential dry spells or unexpected early rains. He also called on communities to maintain clear drainages to prevent flooding and to adopt sustainable practices, such as planting trees to mitigate climate change.



Hon. Mposha encouraged all sectors to initiate sensitization programs on good sanitation practices and disaster preparedness. He emphasized the importance of staying informed through regular updates from the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment and other relevant agencies to navigate the season’s challenges effectively.



The Minister concluded with a call for continued collaboration among government ministries, local authorities, and the public to ensure the nation is well-prepared for the 2024/2025 rainy season.