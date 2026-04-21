$2B/week war cost could save 87M lives: UN warns war spending could save millions.





A senior UN humanitarian official has warned that the scale of U.S. war spending could otherwise support tens of millions of people, highlighting the human cost of ongoing conflict.





Tom Fletcher, head of the UN’s humanitarian office, stated that roughly $2 billion per week allocated to military operations could instead be used to assist more than 87 million people in need.





He also raised concerns over increasingly aggressive political rhetoric, warning that normalization of extreme language could encourage similar behavior among authoritarian-leaning leaders worldwide.





The remarks come amid escalating tensions and intensifying global scrutiny over both military actions and their broader humanitarian consequences.