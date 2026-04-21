YOU WERE JUST ECL’S LAWYER, THAT DOESN’T MAKE YOU PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE – Hon Munir Zulu tells Makebi Zulu.





PF functions drama Continues as the former Lumezi law maker refutes claims made by Makebi Zulu of Being endorsed by former president Edger Chagwa Lungu.



He argues that Makebi was just ECL’S lawyer and that does not make Him automatic President of PF.





He further has advised Makebi to leave politics as he cannot survive there as seen by his loss in 2021 parliamentary elections and focus on ensuring that ECL is given a dignified Burial.