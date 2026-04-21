By Given Mutinta
MAKEBI ZULU AND BRIAN MUNDUBILE HOLD TALKS, AS CITIZEN PLEAD TO THEM FOR OPPOSITION UNITY
Reports indicate that two prominent opposition figures Presidents Makebi Zulu of the Patriotic Front (PF) and the Pamodzi Alliance, as well as Brian Mundubile of the Tonse Alliance, met for unity talks.
The meeting was hosted by Chief Mibenge igniting a flicker of hope among citizens yearning for a cohesive opposition.
The fact that these talks were deemed successful, with plans for a second round following consultations with their respective leaderships, indicates a commitment to exploring avenues for collaboration.
The involvement of a respected traditional leader like Chief Mibenge lends an air of impartiality and gravitas to the process, suggesting a genuine effort to transcend intra-Patriotic Front (PF) partisan divides for the greater good.
The urgency is amplified by the proximity of the August elections, a period when a united opposition could significantly alter the political narrative and offer a more compelling choice to the electorate.
Despite the initial success, the path towards lasting opposition unity is fraught with potential challenges.
The “sticking matters” that necessitate further consultation with respective leaderships are likely to be complex and deeply entrenched. These include issues of leadership, resource allocation, electoral strategy, and policy alignment.
Overcoming these hurdles will require immense political will, a willingness to compromise, and a genuine belief in the overarching goal of a unified opposition.
The success of the second round of talks, scheduled for early May, will be a critical indicator of the seriousness and feasibility of this unity endeavor.
Furthermore, the ultimate litmus test will be whether this unity translates into tangible electoral gains.
The citizens’ cries for unity are a powerful testament to the public’s desire for a cohesive and effective opposition. Their engagement and consistent advocacy can serve as a vital catalyst, encouraging Zulu and Mundubile to prioritize national interest over narrow intra-partisan ambitions.
I have moved on and now focused on Independent candidates.
They had enough time to unite. It’s too late now.
If Madam Dolika Banda decides to stand as
an Independent Presidential Candidate, that’s where my vote will be.
Not on these two hopeless Time Wasters.
Opposition unity to what end? We are likely to be worse off if the opposition united and won the election. The reason is simple. We have seen so much bickering and pettiness in the opposition it is unrealistic to expect them to move as a coherent unit after being voted into power. With power, the pettiness and bickering will acquire more intensity and consume their energy such that they will have no time to govern.
To stay in power, whoever will be president will have to resort to extreme measures and that won’t be good for Zambia.
Uniting for the sake of removing the incumbent doesnot make sense at all. What is important is what happens after the United opposition is voted into power. So far, we have absolutely no idea what would be in store for us. We just might jump from the frying pan into to the fire.
All the leaders you want to unite including fred membe were there and worked together as Pf.
They were beaten by hh. PF splits and you are busy encouraging them to come together,
That wont multiply their numbers. Mandubile , kalaba, makebi, membe, KBF, Lubinda,
Kambwili , GBM all united and were on one side together with ECL but they got spunked badly.
Where is your courage especially now that they have scattered and Lungu is gone? They are going
nowhere . Already beaten individually and collectively. Its too soon to dream that bone breakers, thieves , liers and wreckless disorderly people can be brought back. The minute you mention PF, ten thousand vpters
turn away
Not necessarily, mundubile, you should look at Zulu s political track record, he’s not anywhere near you, he’s an opportunist coming from nowhere, he’s a hard hater, I know it’s not him, his young brother recently unalived someone.
Create your own path soon as possible, leave that Zulu alone, no political benefit from him