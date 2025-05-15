GOVERNMENT PROBES ANOTHER SUSPECTED POLLUTION OF KAFUE RIVER IN CHILILABOMBWE



The Ministry of Water Development and Mulonga Water Supply and are investigating a suspected case of water pollution in the Kafue River.





This follows signs of unusual turbidity in the raw water supply in Chililabombwe.



As a precautionary measure aimed at safeguarding public health, Mulonga Water has temporarily shut down operations at the Kafue Raw Water Pump Station to allow for a comprehensive investigation.





NZOVU says immediate sampling and laboratory testing were undertaken, although initial results remain inconclusive.





He said in the interim, residents are being supplied with water sourced from underground dewatering operations.





“We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness. Our investigation will be thorough, and any individuals or entities found responsible for polluting the river will be held accountable under Zambia’s environmental and public health laws,” said Nzovu, without disclosing the polluter.