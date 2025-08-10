GOVERNMENT REASSURES COPPERBELT RESIDENTS OF SAFE DRINKING WATER



Kitwe, August 9, 2025 – The Government has reassured residents across the Copperbelt Province that their water supply remains safe for consumption, following recent concerns over possible contamination.





During a fact-finding mission to the province, Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana assured communities in Kitwe and surrounding areas that there is no threat to public health.





He was accompanied by Nkana Water and Sewerage Company Managing Director Dr. Steven Mwale, Copperbelt Provincial Health Specialist Dr. Christopher Dube, officials from Kitwe City Council, and other key stakeholders.





In a symbolic gesture to demonstrate confidence in the water quality, the delegation publicly drank tap water during the visit.





Mr. Kawana stressed that the Government “does not take lightly any threat to public health” and remains committed to strict oversight of the water supply system.





The team toured several water treatment facilities across the province to assess operations. Mr. Kawana commended the ongoing efforts to maintain high safety standards.





Dr. Mwale confirmed that all water supplied by Nkana Water meets regulatory safety standards, with pH levels regularly monitored and corrective measures taken when necessary.





He noted that portable laboratories are deployed for on-site testing to allow for rapid response, and rigorous treatment processes are in place to ensure water quality.





Dr. Mwale also clarified that areas such as Kalulushi and Chambeshi have not been affected by recent contamination concerns and have remained reliable sources of water.





Meanwhile, Dr. Dube highlighted the strong collaboration between the Ministry of Health, Nkana Water, and private sector partners in continuously improving water quality monitoring.



© Falcon News