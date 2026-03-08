GOVERNMENT RELEASES K14.5BN FOR FEBRUARY



Government released 14.5 billion kwacha in February to sustain public service delivery and finance social protection and agricultural programmes.





The funds will also be used to meet debt obligations, support government operations and continue infrastructure development across the country.





According to the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, the funding reflects government’s efforts to maintain budget credibility through the orderly financing of priorities approved in the 2026 National Budget.



ZNBC