GOVERNMENT RESPONDS TO MUNDUBILE’S REMARKS

Government says it has taken note of comments made by Tonse Alliance leader Brian Mundubile when he was called to answer to charges.

Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu said government is concerned that Mr. Mundubile made disparaging remarks against President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Mwiimbu emphasized that it is the duty of law enforcement agencies to investigate any allegations leveled against anyone.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwiimbu, who is also UPND Chairperson for Legal Affairs, expressed confidence that President Hichilema will win the 2026 General Election, stating that Zambians will vote for him in even greater numbers than the 2.8 million votes he received in 2021

He highlighted that Zambia has seen high levels of investment, including increased tourist arrivals, attributing this to the country’s current stability.

ZNBC