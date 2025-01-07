GOVERNMENT REVEALS CONSTRUCTING 317 SCHOOLS, EXPANDING SCHOOL FEEDING PROGRAMME



GOVERNMENT has revealed that it is constructing 317 secondary schools across the country as a way of helping the two million children who have returned to school after the reintroduction of the free education policy.



According to Education minister Douglas Syakalima, 115 out of the 317 is being financed by government while 202 is supported by the World Bank through a project called the Zambia Education Enhancement Project (ZEEP).



Syakalima revealed that of the 202 that are sponsored by the World Bank, 120 schools are currently under construction in all the 10 provinces of Zambia and will be completed this year.





He disclosed that 82 Schools are already operational with minor outstanding works such as Water and Electrical reticulation remaining.



“For those Schools government is funding, 69 have been completed and the remaining 46 are expected to be completed this year. Already 18 contracts have been signed and awarded while 11 are awaiting clearance from the Ministry of Justice,” he revealed.





“And more than two million children are back in school. The way the children came back into school, it means that they were thirsty for knowledge. It also tells you that the parents were not affording. We faced congestion and we introduced CDF for various construction and manufacturing of desks. We are also finishing up the schools that were not completed in the past 10 years.”



He added that government will continue employing teachers so as to address the teacher pupil ratio.





So far, since it took office, government has employed over 40,000 teachers countrywide to address the teacher pupil ratio.



“Government’s plan is that after bringing back children into school and employing teachers, the next step is to ensure that there is adequate school infrastructure,” he said.



Meanwhile, Syakalima revealed that the feeding programme in schools will be expanded from 77 to 106 districts across the country as it contributes to children’s nutritional requirements and academic performance.





He shared that government targets to feed five million learners from the current 2.3 million on the programme.



“We are increasing the number of districts benefiting from the School Feeding Programme because the drought affected some districts that were not covered by the school feeding programme.” stated Siakalima.



Kalemba