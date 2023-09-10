GOVERNMENT SALUTES CHIPOLOPOLO BOYS FOR QUALIFYING FOR THE AFCON

Minister of Youth, Sport, and Arts Hon. Elvis Nkandu wrote…

Congratulations to the Chipolopolo Boys for finishing top of Group H in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Group H qualifiers following a 1-all draw away in Comoros.

The qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations tournament (AFCON) which will be held beginning in January 2024 in the Ivory Coast after missing out on 3 consecutive times, is a significant achievement for our country and a good motivation for us as the Government to continue rendering our support to the Zambia National Soccer Team.

We further wish to commend the Technical bench headed by Mr Avram Grant and the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) for every effort to ensure that we secure a slot at the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

You have lifted our nation the whole day, and we will always be grateful for everything that you have done and all the incredible work that you have put into achieving this far.

To our best friends, the supporters, thank you for believing all the way –to every hill, to every valley. You will forever carry the lifelong appreciation from your Government and President Hakainde Hichilema for your continuous support.

Meanwhile, we look forward to working in collaboration with our country’s Football governing body to make sure that our team is adequately prepared ahead of Africa’s biggest tournament.

Hon. Elvis Nkandu, MP

Minister of Youth, Sport, and Arts