GOVERNMENT SEALS HISTORIC DEAL WITH AKUMS TO BOOST PHARMACEUTICAL SECTOR





August 23,2025



The Government has secured a landmark agreement with Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited of India to establish a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical plant in the Lusaka South Multi-Facility Economic Zone.





This joint venture represents the largest pharmaceutical investment in Zambia since independence and underscores the New Dawn administration’s commitment to industrial growth.





Akums will hold 51 percent shares while the Government will retain 49 percent, a structure approved by Cabinet to ensure strong national ownership.





Health Permanent Secretary, Dr. Kennedy Lishimpi, said the project will enable Zambia to become a net exporter of medicines, reducing dependence on imports.





Zambia Development Agency Director General, Albert Halwampa, announced that more than 45 million dollars will be invested over the next few years to operationalize the facility.





Akums International Business President, Ashok Saroha, pledged timely delivery of the project and confidence in Zambia’s investment climate.





Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet for Finance and Economic Development, Dr. Siazongo Siakalenge, praised the successful negotiations and reaffirmed Government’s full backing.





He further urged both parties to target groundbreaking in September 2025, in line with President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision of transforming Zambia into a sustainable pharmaceutical hub.





This milestone reflects the Government’s broader agenda of promoting industrialization, job creation, and economic resilience for all Zambians.



©️FALCON NEWS