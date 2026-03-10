Government Should Stop Manufacturing Arrests and Focus on Zambia’s Real Problems- George Chisanga Mp

PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release



Government Should Stop Manufacturing Arrests and Focus on Zambia’s Real Problems



We have seen the reckless remarks by Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa suggesting that law enforcement agencies should arrest Tonse Alliance President, Honourable Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile over allegations contained in an audio recording involving Chishimba Kambwili.





Let me state this without hesitation: President Mundubile has committed no crime and not afraid of any investigation. If anyone claims to have evidence of wrongdoing, the correct place to present it is before investigative agencies — not at a political press briefing designed to manufacture headlines.





What is shocking is that a senior government official now feels comfortable publicly instructing law enforcement who to arrest. That is not how a functional democracy works. That is how political intimidation works.





The Zambian people should ask themselves a simple question: why is the government so desperate to create scandals about opposition leaders instead of addressing the real crisis facing the country?





We know that they are now aware from very recent events and frightened of the rising popularity of President Mundubile.





But families are struggling with a skyrocketing cost of living,



persistent power shortages, unemployment, and a weakening economy.

Zambians are also aware of documented cases of illicit financial flows amounting to more than three billion dollars as well as the saddest story in the history of the country’s medical procurement involving sixty one containers of medicines illegally procured from Egypt and many other corrupt transactions that Government has not addressed Yet instead of solutions, the government is offering rumours, recordings, and politically motivated distractions.



George Chisanga Mp

Presidential Spokes person.