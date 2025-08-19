GOVERNMENT SHOULD STOP PLAYING GAMES WITH THE MINING SECTOR – KALABA



LUSAKA, TUESDAY, AUGUST 19, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]



CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says the mining sector if handled well can help improve the country’s Gross Domestic Product GDP and also contribute to clearing off Zambia’s debt.





Speaking when featured on HOT FM’S radio programme this morning, Mr. Kalaba said the UPND Government should stop playing games with the one’s running the mining sector and look at what gains the country can accrue from its minerals.





Mr. Kalaba said it is the Citizens First party’s policy that the mining sector can play a critical role in developing the country.





“We need to end games in the mining sector. UNIP showed us for the first time how to end those games. As CF we are very clear about the mining sector because it can help revamp our GDP and this can only happen if we begin taking the mining industry seriously,” Mr. Kalaba said.





“Why are we failing to end financial slippages in the mining industry, it’s because there are people talking in background with players in the mining industry and want to benefit at the expense of Zambians. It’s high time we put a strong foothold on the mining sector and stop playing games with the ones running the mining industry and start looking at what the mines can do for our country, ” The CF leader said.





And Mr. Kalaba said there is need to diversify the mining industry and stop looking at copper as the sole mineral resource that the country is endowed with.





“Zambia should take advantage of its cobalt and begin talking to countries like South Korea that are running Samsung, so that it begins making batteries for them and as CF this is what we shall explore aggressively because Cobalt is much more expensive than copper but we dont talk about it,” Mr. Kalaba said.



